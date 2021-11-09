Pokémon TCG Sealed Brushfire Theme Deck On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auction lots pertaining primarily to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles of a similar nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Brushfire theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Featuring the likenesses of Charmeleon and the male Nidoran on the front, both illustrated by the iconic Ken Sugimori, Brushfire is one of the four Pokémon TCG theme decks to release alongside the Base Set of the game. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 9th, to place a bid on this wonderful theme deck.

This deck contains sixty cards, including a Holofoil copy of Ninetales from the Base Set, which can only be assumed to be in a Gem Mint condition considering the sealed nature of this deck's box. Furthermore, according to the deck's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Brushfire Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! The corners are lightly blunted and the wrapping is intact. Overall condition for the box is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on this hot, hot, hot theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, November 9th, to do so. You can find this deck's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!