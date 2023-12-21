Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Ninjala

Ninjala Launches The Hatsune Miku Collaboration Today

Ninjala has launched their new collaboration with Hatsune Miku, bringing the Magical Mirai 2023 celebration until late January.

Article Summary Ninjala's collaboration with Hatsune Miku brings new costumes and a themed event.

Exclusive in-game Hatsune Miku merch available during the Magical Mirai 2023 celebration.

Daily login bonuses include collab Ninja-Gums, assist codes, and medals until January 24.

Score unique prizes in the Hatsune Miku Cup and team battles from now to late January.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched the latest Ninjala collaboration as Hatsune Miku makes her way into the game. The collab brings the virtual pop star along with several other characters for a multi-week event, in which you'll be able to play special games, collect limited-time prizes, and other activities. We have the full rundown of everything you can do in the event, as it will run until January 24, 2024.

Dress Like a Virtual Singer

Grab the audience's attention with eye-popping costumes of Hatsune Miku and her fellow performers, like Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka. Players can now cosplay as KAITO and MEIKO, available for 2,000 Jala each in the Shinobi Shop. An exclusive Magical Mirai 2023 Hatsune Miku outfit can be acquired from the Gumball Machine.

Limited-Time Magical Mirai Merch

During the collab, players can find exclusive Magical Mirai 2023 merch inside the Shinobi Shop, like the Magical Mirai 2023 IPPON decoration for 500 Jala. Past Hatsune Miku collab items will also be available for purchase. Players can also crank the Gumball Machine to grab the Magical Mirai 2023 Hatsune Miku Megaphone Ninja-Gum Drum Gum (Miku) for the Hammer type weapon Drum Beat, transforming the armament into a bullhorn that would make any Hatsune Miku fan envious.

Hatsune Miku Collab Login Bonuses

Beginning today until January 24, all players who log into Ninjala will receive one of the following daily bonuses:

Hatsune Miku Collab Ninja-Gums

Assist Codes

Medals During the collab, players can earn up to a total of: 1,000 Bronze Medals 400 Silver Medals 60 Gold Medals



Hatsune Miku Cup and Other Ninjala Events

The Hatsune Miku Cup (Solo) tournament will be held on January 21. Participants who can outshine their opponents on the tournament stage will win special stickers, IPPON Decorations, and the Leekspin emote as prizes. Rewards correspond to players' rankings. Players will also earn special collaboration titles, including Hatsune Miku (Normal) and Magical Mirai 2023 Hatsune Miku. In addition, players can obtain collab-exclusive items, like the Magical Mirai 2023 Hatsune Miku sticker, by participating in Team Battles (Free Match or Ranked) from December 21 to January 24. The rewards players can receive will be based on the number of battles played:

1, 3, 7, and 9 battles – Total of 50 Gumball Machine Coins

2, 4, 6, and 8 battles – Total of 70 Research Points

5 battles – 1 Magical Mirai 2021 Hatsune Miku: LOVE Sticker

10 battles – 1 Hatsune Miku Magical Mirai 2023: COOL Sticker

