Ninjala Reveals Plans For Season 14 Content On The Way

We got the full details of what GungHo Online will do for Season 14 of Ninjala, including the returning collab with Tokyo Revengers.

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed everything coming to Season 14 of Ninjala, including the continuation of a popular crossover event. Tokyo Revengers are back for Part 2 of the collaboration between the anime and the game, paving the way for more chaos between the two entities starting on October 11th. Meanwhile, beginning on August 10th, players can practice witchcraft and IPPONs with additional gum weapons and avatar items. We got the rundown below, along with the latest dev video talking about it.

Tokyo Revengers Anime Collab Part 2

Prepare to face the Black Dragons as the popular anime series, Tokyo Revengers, returns to GungHo's bubble-popping brawler Ninjala. On October 11, players can don the uniforms of iconic teenage delinquents, including characters like Taiju Shiba and Izana Kurokawa from the Christmas Showdown arc. Players will also have another chance to obtain past Tokyo Revengers Anime collab items.

Bewitching Events

To coincide with the Tokyo Revengers collab, a special WNA Tours Unlimited tournament will be introduced with no level limits to Research Points and Assist Codes. Additionally, players can look forward to a full slate of events across Season 14, including a Featured Battle, Shinobi Challenges, a Fishing Tournament, and more. Details for each event will be announced throughout the season.

Beastly Gum Weapons

Send your Ninjala opponents flying with two animal-themed weapons: the crab claw-inspired Punch type gum weapon, Chelae Magnum, and the flamingo-inspired Hammer-type gum weapon, Flamitango.

Players can use Chelae Magnum's Gum Shoot ability, Gum Kunai , to launch multiple kunai as a diversion to set up an attack. The crustaceous weapon's Gum Ninjutsu is Punishing Blade , which transforms it into a blade that shoots gum as players attack. This makes Chelae Magnum easier to use than other Punch type weapons. The weapon's Special, Overflowing Power , will temporarily strengthen attacks and abilities such as Life Recovery.

, to launch multiple kunai as a diversion to set up an attack. The crustaceous weapon's Gum Ninjutsu is , which transforms it into a blade that shoots gum as players attack. This makes Chelae Magnum easier to use than other Punch type weapons. The weapon's Special, , will temporarily strengthen attacks and abilities such as Life Recovery. With the Gum Shoot ability Gum Boomerang, Flamitango will return to players after they throw it — a first in the Hammer-type weapon class. This weapon can stop opponents in their tracks with the Special Echoing Scream, then summon a shark from a scroll to attack with the Gum Ninjutsu, Baiting Shark.

Picture Perfect

Photography-loving ninja can now capture screenshots of their favorite stages, free of UI. Ninjala Season 14 introduces the option to hide the UI in Training Mode and while at the WNA Resort. Players can also hide the gum bottle in Room Battles, Training Mode, and the WNA Resort.

Ninjala Season 14 Release Celebration Campaign

During the Loot Battle Matsuri and Burton's Research Bonus, players will receive additional bonus rewards, like extra Assist Codes and Research Points, beginning August 10.

