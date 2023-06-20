Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Everybody 1-2-Switch, nintendo, nintendo switch

Nintendo Announces Everybody 1-2-Switch Launching Next Week

Nintendo surprised everyone with the reveal of a new party game today, as Everybody 1-2-Switch debuts ahead of the Nintendo Direct.

Almost as a preamble to tomorrow's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a brand new game coming this month with Everybody 1-2-Switch. Over six years since the original game debuted for the Switch, they have taken the concept of 1-2 Switch and expanded it for multiplayer. Now you can have up to eight people in on a single game as you play in teams to play an interactive board game where the Joy-Con controllers play a major part in the experience. We have more info from the company below as it will be released on June 30th, 2023.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is your chance to elevate your next friend hangout, birthday, family holiday gathering … or wherever else people in your life gather to have fun. Simply grab some Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to play team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host Horace. Party sizes from 2-8 people in Joy-Con mode or even up to 100 in Smart Device mode (yes, 100 people, horses not included!) can enjoy the multiplayer excitement. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add an extra challenge, so there are many options to explore – your parties will never be the same. Take it from Horace, the host of the festivities in Everybody 1-2-Switch, who just happens to be a horse: "You've never held a party quite this outrageous, so prepare for fun at your mane event!"

Snap colorful photos in the real world with smart device cameras to match a trending color in a game of Color Shoot.

Work as a team to pump up a balloon as big as possible without popping it in Balloons.

Put your teamwork to the ultimate test in a game of Ice Cream Parlor, where you'll be keeping track of your customers' next ice cream orders.

Test your wits (and reaction time) by answering quickly in Quiz Show where the winner can be decided by mere milliseconds. You and your guests can even create and play custom quizzes, so let your personality shine!

Relax with a classic party game, Bingo Party, but with a new twist – playable on smart devices.

And much more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!