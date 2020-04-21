Nintendo Announces Final Free Update For Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo announced the bittersweet news today that Super Mario Maker 2 is getting a new free update, but this that one will be the last. A couple of the biggest requests from the community will be fulfilled in this update as players will finally be able to create their own overworld map. Now you can make up to eight worlds with up to 40 courses which will allow you to essentially create your own Mario game. It appears to be a generic overworld with elements of SMB3 and Super Mario World mixed in, but it doesn't look like you'll get the original sprites from any of those game. In World Maker mode, multiple courses can be tied together on a path from the starting point on a world map to the end castle. In addition to this all seven of The Koopalings will be added to the game, each with his or her own movement patterns. Some of the other enemies added to the game include the key-chasing Phanto and the wind-up Mechakoopas. All of this and more will be added on April 22nd. You can read more about the new additions below.

Additional power-ups and course parts are also coming to Super Mario Maker 2 as part of the free update. This includes the SMB2 Mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into their look from the Super Mario Bros. 2 game and allows them to pick up and throw items and enemies – just like in that classic game! With the Frog Suit from the Super Mario Bros. 3 game, Mario can swim through water with ease, and even run across its surface! Other power-ups added to the game are the Power Balloon first introduced in the Super Mario World game, the Super Acorn from the New Super Mario Bros. U game and the Boomerang Flower from Super Mario 3D World. There are also five variations for wearables like the Cannon Box and Propeller Box from the Super Mario 3D World game.