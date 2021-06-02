Nintendo Announces New Direct Video & Treehouse For E3 2021

Nintendo revealed their plans for E3 2021 this morning, and while exciting, it's pretty much what we expected them to do. Every single year before E3 kicks off, the company will host a Nintendo Direct livestream before the event even opens its doors on the first day. While that will be the case again this year, there will be a slight change as the livestream will be taking place on the last day of E3, happening on Tuesday, June 15th, at 9am PT. According to the press release this morning, the stream itself will be 40 minutes long and will be "focused exclusively on software—mostly releasing in 2021". Following the Nintendo Direct presentation, they will have a three-hour broadcast of the Nintendo Treehouse, which will focus on all of the announcements made during the initial Direct livestream so they can go more in-depth with certain games.

A big thing to take note of here is the way Nintendo phrased that introduction to the Direct by saying it will be "focused exclusively on software" for the livestream. For weeks now the internet has been rumoring that we'll be seeing the next version of the Nintendo Switch at E3 2021. Unless the company is withholding a major surprise for the end of the stream (which we wouldn't put it past them to do), this seems to indicate we will not be hearing anything about the next Switch console at all.

As far as the game announcements go… much like last time, probably not going to be a lot of info on The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2, maybe we'll finally get news of Metroid Prime 4, maybe we'll get some confirmation of the rumored Nintendo Switch Online upgrades and additions like the N64 library. But the reality is we're not going to know for another two weeks.