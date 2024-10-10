Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Alarmo

Nintendo Announces New Sound Clock Called Alarmo

Nintendo has a new clock on the way to help you start your day the video game away, as the Alarmo will be released in 2025

Article Summary Nintendo unveils Alarmo, a digital alarm clock, launching in early 2025 with Switch connectivity.

Features motion sensors for snooze, tied to scenes from Mario, Zelda, Splatoon, and more.

Offers sleep tracking, hourly chimes, and multiple alarm modes for personalized wake-ups.

Connects to Nintendo Account for free updates, including scenes from Mario Kart and Animal Crossing.

Nintendo revealed an interesting item on its way next year: a new alarm clock called the Alarmo set, which will be released sometime in early 2025. As you can see from the image here, this is a digital alarm clock that will be tied to your wi-fi and Switch, along with your subscription if you have one, to offer a variety of options to wake you up in the morning and check various items to get your day started. We have more info about the clock below, as it will run you $100.

Nintendo Alarmo

Alarmo features motion sensor technology that responds to your movements, allowing you to snooze your alarm with motion alone and stop it by getting out of bed. Tailor your routine and make waking up fun by picking from 35 scenes inspired by five Nintendo titles – Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure – then set a time and let Alarmo handle the rest. In the morning you'll experience immersive sounds and music from the scene you picked. Rise to sounds of the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and friends, begin your day's adventure with Link and Princess Zelda, or start fresh with the Inklings from Splatoon 3. And those are just some of the experiences you can wake up to!

That's not all – you can also check Records to see how much you move around in your sleep, set an hourly chime themed to your chosen title, and change between Steady or Gentle Modes for your morning alarm. In Steady Mode, the alarm will gradually get more intense the longer you stay in bed, whereas Gentle Mode offers a more consistent intensity level. There's also Button Mode for a more traditional, tactile "hit the snooze button" alarm clock experience. You can even use sleepy sounds to wind down with soothing music and sounds at your set bedtime. Plus, if you link your Nintendo Account you can download scenes from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons games via free updates when they become available.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!