Nintendo Drops New Update For Switch That Adds Groups Feature

Nintendo dropped a brand new update into the Nintendo Switch today as it has received a couple of needed additions. Version 14.0.0 comes with two specific upgrades (along with the usual array of bug fixes and quality of life additions), is the brand new Groups feature and adjustments to the Bluetooth Audio. Groups is the one currently getting the biggest traction on social media as we're writing this piece as it is a request players have wanted for the longest time (to essentially group up games the same way you would apps on your mobile device). We have the full details below about both additions as well as respective links of how to work with them on the Switch. The update is totally free and available for download right now.

"Groups" feature was added to the All Software menu You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you'd like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the "All Software" screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software. Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device's control buttons.

The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased. When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.

