Nintendo Files Copyright Claim Against Super Mario 64 PC Port

Nintendo's legal side, which no one is really fond of, strikes again against a popular Super Mario 64 port this week. If you haven't had a chance to check it out already, Super Mario 64 PC is basically the original game without any new additions to the gameplay like other ports, but it's special because it's essentially a cleaned-up version. The game is a DirectX 12 port which features 4K resolution with HD support, along with the fact that it has modern interfaces so you can play the game with something other than an N64 controller. Like an Xbox One controller, for example. That;'s about it. There's a tweak or two here and there, but for the most part, all they did was make a modern-day port of the N64 classic. So, of course, whenever anyone makes anything good using Nintendo's assets, you know there's bound to be an attorney involved somewhere in the future.

According to documents posted on Lumen Database, Nintendo filed a copyright claim against the developers who made it and are sending it out to torrent sites storing the game demanding for it to be taken down. The company are, weirdly enough, citing the Wii U port of the game as opposed to the original, even though the Wii U version has none of the updates they implemented. (Unless you count using the controller from the Wii U.)

The copyrighted work is Nintendo's Super Mario 64 video game, including the audio-visual work, software, and fictional character depictions covered by U.S. Copyright Reg. No. PA[REDACTED]. The reported file contains an unauthorized derivative work based on Nintendo's copyrighted work.

So basically, if you have a chance to get your hands on this from a website that hasn't been found or received a notice, take advantage of it while you can. Because from the video we've seen, this is the Super Mario 64 port we've all secretly wanted for about a decade.