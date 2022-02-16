Nintendo Launches New Marketplace Called My Nintendo Store

Nintendo announced today that they have opened up a brand new online marketplace for fans called My Nintendo Store. The goal of the new online shop is pretty simplistic as they have created a place for you to purchase all of your Nintendo needs in one spot rather than across multiple locations. This includes physical and digital games, hardware, merchandise, exclusive products, and more items that are direct from the company and not third-party productions. In a sense it's like having a digital version of Nintendo New York at your fingertips since pretty much everything you'd find there (with the exception of in-store exclusives) can be purchased here. We have more info on the shop below from the company, including info about their first major sale to kick it off.

The My Nintendo Store features exclusive products and officially licensed merchandise from Nintendo and its partners, with orders $50 and over (not including tax) coming with free standard shipping. Digital versions of games can also be purchased at the store and downloaded directly to your Nintendo Switch system.

Digital game purchases in the My Nintendo Store are tied to your Nintendo Account, so members of the free My Nintendo rewards program will automatically earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Those points can then be used toward future eligible digital games or DLC, making the process to redeem My Nintendo Gold points even more convenient.

The My Nintendo Store is a great place to easily browse a wide assortment of Nintendo products like the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports games, or exclusive My Nintendo rewards like the new Nintendo Switch Game Card Case, with everything tied to your Nintendo Account to help you earn rewards and savings!