Nintendo Releases A Free Demo Of Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Nintendo surprised Switch players today as they released a completely free demo of Pikmin 3 Deluxe onto the eShop. The demo will allow you to try out Story mode and Mission mode, which you can do as a single-player venture or in a two-player mode. What's more, if you purchase the full game later on, all of your progress from the demo will transfer over to the main game. Plus, defeating the first boss in the demo and transferring your save data to the full version of the game will immediately unlock the Ultra-Spicy difficulty option for the full game. Which is pretty sweet all things considered. You can read more about the demo below along with the special Treehouse video they released today showing off the game, and you can download it here as the game will officially launch on October 30th, 2020.

Command a crew of explorers and a whole squad of adorable Pikmin in a quest packed with puzzles and out-of-this-world critters. Pikmin 3 Deluxe delivers a number of additions to the original game, including the ability to play the whole Story mode in co-op with a friend and new side-story missions which can also be played in co-op. If this is your first outing with a platoon of Pikmin, this demo is a great opportunity to get your feet wet. (Just make sure to only get the Blue Pikmin wet while you're at it!) If you're a returning Pikmin pro, this demo is your chance to lock in that extra hard difficulty option for the full release, once purchased. The Ultra-Spicy difficulty is exclusive to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, so even experienced Pikmin Captains can unearth an extra challenge by plucking up the Nintendo Switch version.