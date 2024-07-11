Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Densetsu no Starfy, nintendo switch, Starfy

Nintendo Releases Three Starfy Game Boy Advance Titles For NSO

Nintendo has released three more retro titles for the Game Boy Advance, as you have three Densetsu games for Nintendo Switch Online.

Article Summary Nintendo releases three 'Densetsu no Starfy' titles for NSO's GBA catalog.

Available now with NSO Expansion Pass, featuring the star-shaped hero Starfy.

Explore Starfy's adventures from Pufftop Kingdom to the depths of the sea.

Join forces with Wario in 'Densetsu no Starfy 3' for treasure-filled missions.

Nintendo dropped another three retro games for Nintendo Switch Online tonight, as the Densetsu no Starfy series comes to the Game Boy Advance. All three of these titles in the same trilogy were Japan-only releases, as they feature the same star-shaped hero, Starfy, in a new kind of platforming adventure. You can download them right now if you have the Expansion pass membership for NSO. In the meantime, here's a trailer showing them off and more info on the trilogy!

Densetsu no Starfy

No sleep 'til Pufftop! A sudden storm has caused Starfy, prince of the floating sky kingdom Pufftop, to plummet from his lofty home into the sea below. Luckily, he is rescued by an old lobster named Lobber who sets the adorable hero on a grand journey back to Pufftop. The way home is full of dangers, though, and Starfy will need to employ a variety of abilities – including Star Spin and Glide – and vehicles like the mighty Mole Tank, to overcome the challenges that await. The legend begins here!

Densetsu no Starfy 2

Help Starfy save his mother and bring peace back to Pufftop Kingdom in this action-packed sequel! Ogura – the villain of the first game – is back to seek vengeance against Starfy, and this time he has Mama Star in his sights. The revenge-driven ruffian ransacks Pufftop and steals away Starfy's mother in the ensuing kerfuffle, leaving Starfy no choice but to dive head-first into his next adventure. With his best friend Moe in tow and challenges aplenty to face, Starfy has his work cut out for him.

Densetsu no Starfy 3

Starfy's sister Starly joins him and Moe for their third adventure on Game Boy Advance! Discover the truth behind the mysterious villain that's been pulling Ogura's strings all this time and put a stop to their nefarious plans once and for all. Spin and float with the starry siblings and save the day across action-filled stages with the help of familiar friends, including … Wario?! You read that right: Wario crosses paths with Starfy and Starly to help them through the Undersea Ruins in Stage 8 (while hunting for treasure, of course), so be sure to check it out. Go, Starfy and Starly, go!

