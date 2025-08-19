Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Kirby Air Riders, Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Shows Off Everything For Kirby Air Riders

The latest Nintendo Directed with in-depth over Kirby Air Riders, as we see what the modern-day remaster has in store for us

Article Summary Nintendo unveils Kirby Air Riders, a remaster of the 2003 classic with major upgrades for Switch 2.

New riders, machines, unique Specials, and copy abilities add fresh strategy and mayhem to every race.

Expanded City Trial mode on floating island Skyah features new events, bosses, and multiplayer battles.

Compete solo or with up to 16 players online in enhanced Air Ride, Stadium, and Lessons game modes.

Nintendo held a special Nintendo Direct this morning, going over everything you coul possibly ever want to know about what is essentially an improved remaster of Kirby Air Riders. The best way to describe the presentation is that they showed us everything they took from the original 2003 Kirby Air Ride title, and what they did to improve it and build onto it in a way that brings the game to life in a new light. To the point where its almost an entirely new game. You can watch the full presentation here featuring game director Masahiro Sakurai, as well as notes from the company below, as teh game will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20, 2025.

Kirby Air Riders

Kirby Air Riders is a wild action experience across land, sea and air that puts you in control of frenetic Kirby fun! Enhancing and expanding upon Kirby Air Ride, originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2003, this new game will now give players a roster of riders to choose from, each with their own distinct characteristics and abilities. In addition, there are new Air Ride machines, returning game modes, and new Special moves! Kirby Air Riders is fast-paced mayhem from Sora Ltd. and Bandai Namco Studios, Inc.

Each Air Ride machine, or "machine" for short, has different forms and traits. They usually hover above the ground and move forward automatically – no need to press any buttons or tilt the left Joy-Con 2 control stick forward to accelerate. Use the left stick to change direction by tilting it left or right. So, what do the buttons do? Boost Charge: By pressing the B Button, your machine will hit the ground, and you'll start a Boost Charge and brake. Releasing the button activates a Boost Dash. As Mr. Sakurai explained, this is more than just a speed boost – by tilting the left stick and holding the Boost Charge button through sharp corners, you can perform drift maneuvers, which help you gain even more of a speed advantage.

Air Ride machines are built for more than just speed! Each machine, like the riders, can even sustain different amounts of damage. Most machines will also glide through the air if you jump from a ramp or other structure, and you can control your machine by tilting the left stick up or down to ascend or descend. Make a perfect landing and you'll be rewarded with more speed. You can also perform rail grinds, drifts and other maneuvers. Copy Abilities: To level the playing field, Kirby Air Riders gives all the riders the ability to inhale or capture to copy an enemy's abilities. Use these newly acquired abilities to temporarily gain additional ways to attack or increase your speed.

Mr. Sakurai also unveiled the returning game modes and experiences that await players in Kirby Air Riders, including City Trial mode, which he described as "the main event." The mode from the original Kirby Air Ride returns, this time expanded and enhanced with more room to explore:

City Trial is now located on a huge floating island called Skyah! Here, you'll drive around freely collecting power-ups, attacking opponents to damage (and steal) their machines or cause them to drop power-ups you can then scoop up for yourself, all with the objective of upgrading your machine as much as possible. You start out with a small, weak machine, but through finding power-ups, attacking opponents and swapping to other machines, you can upgrade your ride. There are also random Field Events that occur throughout this phase. Some of these events pop up unexpectedly somewhere on the Skyah map, and you'll need to hustle to that location to participate. Events include challenges like Short Race, where you'll race through a sectioned-off area of the map, with power-ups awarded based on how you finish. There is also Dustup Derby, where the goal is to battle your opponents to knock them out and earn more power-ups. Be warned, these events may also involve the appearance of familiar bosses from the world of Kirby, including Kracko and Dyna Blade! This is only the first phase of the City Trial experience, and you'll have five minutes of intense vehicle action to secure your machine and as many power-ups as you can. After that, it's on to phase two … Stadiums: Take your powered-up machine to a Stadium and compete to be crowned the winner. Each Stadium includes a different challenge that players will strategically select based on the power-ups you or your opponents have gathered. Some Stadiums will even be recommended for you based on your machine's stats, in case you have any trouble deciding which one to take on. In Kirby Air Riders, you can also battle friends via local wireless1 with up to 8 players, or online2 with up to 16 players. Use GameChat3 to connect with your friends via video or voice chat to enhance the fun!

In addition to City Trial, Kirby Air Riders features other returning modes with updated features, including …

Air Ride Mode : In this mode, up to six riders can compete to cross the finish line first. Attack opposing riders and by hitting them you'll gain small stars that increase your speed. What makes this experience unique is that you'll compete by getting speed boosts via attacking! So go ahead and cut loose on your rivals! You can also follow the Star Slide – you speed up by following behind other riders and collecting the trail of stars in their wake. These extra speed boosts will help you leave your opponents in the (star) dust.

: In this mode, up to six riders can compete to cross the finish line first. Attack opposing riders and by hitting them you'll gain small stars that increase your speed. What makes this experience unique is that you'll compete by getting speed boosts via attacking! So go ahead and cut loose on your rivals! You can also follow the Star Slide – you speed up by following behind other riders and collecting the trail of stars in their wake. These extra speed boosts will help you leave your opponents in the (star) dust. Lessons: With all the different riders, machines, techniques and game modes – you may want a little time to practice. The Lessons mode allows you to learn the basics of the game and try out some of the more advanced gameplay mechanics.

