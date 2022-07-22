Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three New NES & SNES Titles For July 2022

Nintendo has started getting back into the groove of adding titles to Nintendo Switch Online's retro library, as three more arrived today. The three games you're getting are Kirby's Avalanche and Fighter's History for the SNES, and Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia for the NES. Starting with Kirby's Avalanche, this is a dro-down puzzler that was primarily made for Western markets and is basically the first time you see Kirby speak words in any game. Which is disconcerting after all these years. Also, it's pretty clear this is just Super Puyo Puyo with Nintendo assets on top of it, so if you know how to play that game, you'll be fine. While North America and Europe will be getting this game, Japanese players will be getting Kirby's Super Star Stacker, which is a sequel to a Japan-only Game Boy title.

The second SNES title, Fighter's History, which lives more in infamy as being the game Capcom sued Data East over. Just watch the trailer below and you'll clearly see there's a lot in this game that appears to have been ripped directly from Street Fighter II, which is why they sued for copyright infringement in 1994. (Surprisingly, Capcom lost due to the fact that many of the mechanics and visual elements were "standard" for the genre.) The third game is actually on the NES side of things, as Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia will take you into a piece of what is actually a seven-part series where each game has you playing as a different soldier telling their piece of the same saga, and none of it is in sequential order. (Pretty ambitious for video game storytelling at the time.) You can get all three through the NSO platforms right now (if you're subscribed), all you need to do is update them.