Nintendo's Latest Switch Update Finally Adds Bluetooth

Ever since the Nintendo Switch was released, one of the biggest demands from players has been the inclusion of Bluetooth. Well, we finally got it last night as the company released Update 13.0.0.0 onto the console, with the biggest addition being Bluetooth support. For the record, we tried it out last night on a pair of earbuds and a pair of gaming headphones. We were able to pair both, but it took a couple of attempts, even with the devices right next to the console. So it's there, but it isn't perfect. What's more, depending on the device you use, you'll need to increase the audio from your device as well as the Switch only goes so high on its own. We have the full rundown of the updates Nintendo added for you here.

Bluetooth audio support was added. Headphones, earbuds, speakers and other Bluetooth audio devices can now be connected to with Nintendo Switch consoles for audio output. Bluetooth microphones are not supported. Up to two compatible wireless controllers can be connected to the console while using Bluetooth audio. Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active. Depending on the Bluetooth audio device, there may be some audio delay. For more information, see How to Add and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.

"Update Dock" was added under System in System Settings for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles, allowing for software updates to Nintendo Switch docks with a LAN port. Dock software updates are not available for Nintendo Switch docks without a LAN port.

This feature was not added for Nintendo Switch Lite systems.

For more information, see How to Update the Dock Firmware. "Maintain Wired Connection in Sleep Mode" was added under Sleep Mode in System Settings. When this setting is enabled, consoles with wired internet connections will maintain internet connection even while in sleep mode. This allows for software and DLC to download to the console while it is in sleep mode. The setting is enabled by default.

When this setting is disabled, the console will connect to the internet only periodically, which decreases power consumption. Note: Consoles that are not updated to version 13.0.0 or later will behave as if this setting is enabled. The method to initiate "Calibrate Control Sticks" in System Settings was changed. From System Settings, go to Controllers and Sensors, select Calibrate Control Sticks, then fully tilt the control stick in any one direction and keep it tilted for a few seconds to begin calibration. Users can now view whether their wireless internet connection is using the 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency band under "Connection status" after selecting Internet in System Settings.