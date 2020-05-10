Nintendo's Online Services Went Down For Over An Hour Today

It was bound to happen with everyone playing on their servers in mass as Nintendo's online services went down for about an hour today. Around late afternoon in the United States, people started sharing on social media that they couldn't connect to any of Nintendo's online attractions, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. What's more, the outage also affected people playing online games on the Wii U and 3DS. This eventually promoted the company to make a short tweet at 6:30pm PDT letting people know they had a situation. "We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo network services and are working to address the issue. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to share an update when available." Followed with a link to their Network Maintenance Information / Operational Status page so that those wishing to connect back to whatever they were doing knew what was up and that they could get back online as soon as possible.

As of the time we're writing this article, their Online Service Status says "All servers are operating normally." Meaning the company fixed whatever the primary issues were with the servers and they have gone back to normal operations, But like anything server related, it's going to take time for everyone to get back to normal. A quick check of social media this evening shows there are still people experiencing issues connecting. We're actually a little surprised an outage like this didn't happen sooner, seeing as how ever since COVID-19 sent people into self-quarantine and ACNH became the must-play game on their network, it's probably the most traffic Nintendo has had to deal with since they launched the Switch. Depending on how much longer this goes, it might be time for Nintendo to invest more in their online network.