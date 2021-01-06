NIS America Releases A Gameplay Trailer For Poison Control

NIS America dropped a new trailer this week for their upcoming game Poison Control, showing off more of the gameplay. The game is made by the same team who created Penny-Punching Princess and The Princess Guide, as they have decided this time around to make a weird little tale of redemption. The game is part action title and part shooter as you will be swapping between the poison-absorbing Poisonette and her gun-wielding Soul Mate as you try to purify the world you're in that has come under a series of poisonous effects and delusions. Along the way, you will try to deduce what's causing it all and put a stop to it before it takes over more than just your neck of the world. You can check out the full trailer below along with more info on the game as the game will drop on April 13th for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

When a mysterious phenomenon causes spirits to become trapped within poisonous manifestations of their own personal despair, only the haughty Poisonette and her amnesiac Soul Mate can purify them. As they venture through the various Belles' Hells, they will encounter fallen souls longing for escape, other Poison Maidens with their own agendas, and twisted creatures born from the Poison Mires who threaten to stop them! What dark truths will they uncover about the venomous world around them… as well as each other? This shooter-meets-action title combines high-octane gameplay and a grim-yet-charming art style into one unforgettable adventure. Use Poisonette's powers to purify areas of Poison Mires while blasting away enemies as her gunslinging Soul Mate. You can also customize your gameplay experience by choosing between a male or female Soul Mates, unlocking weapons and enhancements with each world you purify, and increasing certain stats of your Poisonette companion through choice-based dialogue in Poison Control.