NIS Announces Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Experience Rhapsody II & III under one title as NIS will release Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles this Summer.

During the company's 30th Anniversary livestream, NIS announced Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles would be coming this Summer. This is a bit of a unique release in the Rhapsody series, as the company is putting Rhapsody II and Rhapsody III together under one title. Essentially giving both games their western debut, but not under individual releases. You can check out the trailer down below as the game is set to be released for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC.

Experience the harmonious combination of story and song in Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, the continuation of Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure told through two captivating RPGs! As these titles make their way to the West for the first time, they bring with them improved storybook visuals, enchanting music, and lovable characters both old and new! Following in the footsteps of her mother Cornet, young Kururu sets out on a journey to find her own prince in Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess. Complete with more songs, a new turn-based battle system, and a story both new yet familiar, this title is ready to make your heart sing! In Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, a series of charming chapters concludes the stories of Rhapsody and its characters. Experience events that occur before, during, and after the previous Rhapsody titles, including a heartfelt conclusion about Cornet's mother, Cherie. The revamped and refined battle system shines with combined character attacks and the addition of a 3D camera.

A Delightful Debut: Rhapsody II & III take center stage as they make their western debut featuring musical adventures in Marl Kingdom!

Rhapsody II & III take center stage as they make their western debut featuring musical adventures in Marl Kingdom! A Marvelous Makeover: The charming storybook visuals are looking better than ever, and feature a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III!

The charming storybook visuals are looking better than ever, and feature a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III! A Story Told Through Song: A heart-warming story brought to life through alluring songs and vocal performances!