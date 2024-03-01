Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: moon studios., No Rest For The Wicked

No Rest For The Wicked Confirmed April 18 Launch Date

In the latest promotional livestream for the game No Rest For The Wicked, the devs confirmed the game's release date for mid-April.

Article Summary No Rest For The Wicked launches April 18, pre-orders available now.

Embark on an epic quest in a kingdom plagued by dark forces and Pestilence.

Engage in strategic combat, craft gear, and shape your character build.

Immerse yourself in a vivid, painterly world with deep lore and interactivity.

Developer Moon Studio and publisher Private Division confirmed the official release date for No Rest For The Wicked, as the game will arrive on April 18. The team held a special livestream this morning, showing off the title and giving what was essentially a dev-guided tour of the game. During the showcase we got the official release date, as the game went up for pre-order on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. We have more info below as you can watch the stream from today here.

No Rest For The Wicked

The year is 841 – King Harol is dead. As word of his death echoes throughout the kingdom, the crown passes to his arrogant, yet untested son Magnus. Even worse, the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned. It sweeps across the land, corrupting everything and everyone it touches. Madrigal Seline, a ruthlessly ambitious figure in the church, sees the Pestilence as a chance to prove herself in the eyes of her god. These forces converge on the backwater Isola Sacra, where rebel groups and the provincial government fight for control amid the isle's crumbling ruins. You are a Cerim – a member of a group of mystical holy warriors imbued with remarkable powers and sworn to defeat the Pestilence at any cost. But the task will prove increasingly challenging as you become entangled in the people's plight and the vast political struggle of this downtrodden land. Chaos will pull you in every direction as you seek to cleanse the land of wickedness and shape the kingdom's fate.

Hone combat skills with a system that challenges you to be deliberate and strategic. Battle against gruesome creatures, enemy soldiers, and punishing bosses in tense, visceral combat. Feel the weight and speed of each weapon through their own move sets. Enchant armaments with runes, craft rare armor, and create bespoke character builds that fit your playstyle. Discover a mature, dark narrative on the harsh shores of Isola Sacra. Cunning rulers and ferocious rebels vie for the throne – all while an ancient plague sweeps across the land, turning its inhabitants into monstrous versions of themselves.

Explore a painting come to life – take in the striking painterly world, meticulously built with an incredible attention to detail in a unique, ageless art style. Beauty radiates in every frame, from the dappled sunlight of the Lowland Meadows to the viscera-smeared, twisted shadows of the Nameless Pass. Each new location is home to its own people, problems, hidden treasures, and secrets to unearth. Take respite in the town of Sacrament – purchase property and decorate it to make it your own. Fish on the shores, till and harvest the land for ingredients to create meals that replenish health and boost stats. Acquaint yourself with the diverse array of vendors and townsfolk and restore Sacrament to its former glory.

