No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files Drops Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium, as the game is still set to be released this June

Article Summary New trailer for No Sleep For Kaname Date game out, builds on AI: The Somnium Files universe.

Join Kaname Date to solve mysteries and rescue Iris from alien captors.

Experience new Escape gameplay, alongside Investigation and Somnium modes.

Game releases this June for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Spike Chunsoft has released a new trailer for their upcoming game, No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files, coming out this June. After having been announced a few weeks back, we've been waiting to hear and see more from the title, which this trailer kind of does as we get a look at the story with a lot of flash images. But it still doesn't paint a full picture of the experience. Enjoy this for now as the game is set for release on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 25, 2025.

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Iris the internet idol has been abducted by aliens?! Finding herself on board a mysterious UFO and tasked with completing a bizarre escape game, Iris knows there's one person who she can always count on for help: Kaname Date, Psyncer! As Date, conduct investigations, solve escape game puzzles, and Psync into the dreams of potential suspects to help Iris escape and unravel the mystery behind The Third Eye Game!

Investigation: Use the special functions in Date's left eye to gather information that will lead to Iris's whereabouts! Familiar and new characters will also appear.

Somnium: Explore the eccentric dream world of potential suspects to uncover clues and secret memories.

Escape: Solve thrilling mysteries while exploring a locked environment. When you find the true answer beyond the surface level of logic, the door to escape will open.

The player takes on the role of Kaname Date, the protagonist, and once again teams up with the AI-Ball, Aiba, to tackle a mysterious case and rescue Iris, an internet idol who has been forced to take part in a dangerous escape game. No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files introduces a new gameplay element: "Escape". As with previous games, in "Investigation", players will examine crime scenes and listen to testimonies. In "Somnium", players enter the dream worlds of suspects and key witnesses. In the new "Escape" sections, players will solve puzzles to break out of locked rooms. By moving between these three sections, players can obtain the necessary clues to solve the case.

