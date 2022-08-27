Nobody Saves The World To Receive New DLC Mid-September

Drinkbox Studios has dropped a ton of new info about Nobody Saves The World, including a new DLC coming next month. There's a few things going on with the game in the months to come, the first will be a DLC called Frozen Hearth will be released on September 13th, adding the new Killer Bee and Mechanic forms for you to utilize, along with a new frozen area to explore and challenges to meet. You can get the DLC separately for $5 or get it in a bundle with the game for $28, which will include the game's original soundtrack. Speaking of the soundtrack, the other bit of news is that there will be a vinyl release of the music to this game, which they will be selling on Bandcamp after a crowdfunding campaign for it. We have more details below and a trailer for the upcoming DLC.

The Frozen Hearth DLC unearths a forgotten region deep underground where the strongest warriors compete for glory in The Tempering, a series of puzzles and challenges that will push players' transformation skills and creativity. Pass the trials of the Tempering, and players will be rewarded with the new Killer Bee and Mechanic forms, which can be used both in the DLC and in the main game. Drinkbox and Nobody Saves the World composer Jim Guthrie are also excited to share that fans of the game's soundtrack may soon be able to own a wonderful physical edition of the game's music! Nobody Saves the World's limited run 2x LP colored vinyl set for its complete soundtrack, complete with art from Drinkbox art director Augusto Quijano, is currently available to support via its Bandcamp crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is set to run for 30 days, and if successfully funded, should ship to order holders in early 2023.