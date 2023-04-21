Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Confirmed For July Release Koei Tecmo and Kou Shibusawa confirmed that they will be releasing Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening for both PC and consoles this July.

Koei Tecmo and developer Kou Shibusawa revealed their historical simulation game Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening is being released this July. Players will be able to experience this all-new adventure title, the 16th incarnation in the series, as you will embark on a quest to conquer Japan's Warring States. The game has been confirmed for July 20th as it will drop onto PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Enjoy the info and trailer below!

"In Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, the key to conquering the map is the ability to master the military art of the siege. A siege takes place when you attack an enemy's main base or defensive position. Each castle will have a totally different battlefield, while the surrounding domains and land holders will also be involved in these large-scale conflicts. The attacking side will need to break through defensive equipment to attack the citadel while fighting across a variety of terrains including mountain castles and flatlands. To achieve victory, the daimyō will need to consider how to attack or defend based on each castle's terrain."

"Historic sites and terrain captured in the game include: Nagashima, a stronghold of the Holy Rebellion at the mouth of the Kiso Three Rivers which had many branches and blocked Oda clan's army; Kasugayama, the castle of Kenshin Uesugi that overlooks the Sekigawa River and the Sea of Japan; Tsukui, a castle at the entrance to Yamanashi Prefecture on the Kantō Plain; and Kameyama, a castle in Mie Prefecture, located between the Suzuka Mountains and Ise Bay."

"The attacking side will win the siege if they destroy all enemy units or conquer the main citadel. However, they will lose when all of their allied units are destroyed or their total morale turns to zero. Total morale decreases over time, so it is important to attack quickly. The defending side will win if they withstand the onslaught until the enemy's total morale turns to zero, or if they destroy all enemy units. On defense, it's important to resist enemy's attack while protecting equipment and troops to prevent the enemy's total morale from rising. Winning a siege will enforce your "authority" throughout the area and help your daimyo secure their spot in history!"