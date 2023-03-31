Noob – The Factionless Receives Late June Release Date Microids confirmed this week that Noob - The Factionless is headed to consoles, as well as PC, in late June.

Microids and indie developer Olydri Games revealed they will be releasing Noob – The Factionless in late June as it comes to PC and consoles. The game will have you leading a small group of adventurers in a brand new RPG, as you take on the world as a bunch of first-time questers. You can check out the info and trailer below, as the game will be out on June 29th, 2023.

"Noob – The Factionless is an RPG that follows the adventures of four players from the Rush guild: Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Cartomancer, and Logs the Elementalist. Their quest is to reach the supreme level and become the elite of the Horizon MMORPG – the Legendary Class. Together, they will have to face hundreds of monsters and wander around fantastic worlds to give their guild the place it deserves in the world of Horizon, among the mythic Noob, Justice, Roxxor, and Pro Game Master guilds. But the challenge they will face will not be limited to Horizon: their avatars will accomplish «real» quests in real life. History can be made both into the game and IRL!

A true RPG experience with 50+ hours of gameplay, 750+ avatars to interact with and 300+ maps to wander in.

Embody a team of 4 hardcore gamers and their video game avatars in a challenging and colorful RPG in a homage to the greatest J-RPGs!

Explore a huge world, fight intense battles and complete quests to level up your team.

Customize your avatars with the best equipment you will loot in dungeons, grottos, chests and city shops!

Strengthen your team and upgrade your abilities by farming experience through the fights: adapt your skills to your fighting style or to the foes you encounter.

Explore the world of Olydri and make your mark among the most powerful factions of the "Horizon" MMORPG, where the greatest players meet and fight!

Play the "real" players in the "real world" and find out who is behind your friends' avatars… or your enemies'!