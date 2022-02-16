Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022

Normal Forme Deoxys returns to raids today in Pokémon GO. This kicks off a speedy rotation of each Deoxys Formes with each just getting a few days and all remaining Formes getting a Shiny release. Previously, only this Normal Forme had its Shiny released. While we're going to be working on going after the new Shiny releases harder, there will likely be many trainers who need this one as well as it is quite a rare raid feature compared to other Tier Five staples. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Mythical Normal Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Deoxys's 100% IVs.

Top Normal Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Normal Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Deoxys with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Normal Forme Deoxys can be defeated with two trainers! I love a good duoable Tier Five in Pokémon GO. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Normal Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1806 in normal weather conditions and 2257 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!