Pokémon TCG Unlimited Base Set Booster Box Auctioning At Heritage

Base Set Pokémon cards are and have been a huge deal for collectors, both nowadays and in the recent past. YouTube influencer Logan Paul's recent flaunting of a $150,000 1st Edition Charizard card during his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather has surely caused extra buzz surrounding the set. However, when it comes to the grand jewel of sealed items, booster boxes of the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Base Set are the cream of the crop. As a matter of fact, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put another one of these super-valuable booster boxes onto the auction block! Prospective bidders in that auction have until 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 18th, to place their bids on this rare item.

From the listing's page on Heritage Auctions' website:

On January 9, 1999 the Base Set was released, which was the launch of one of the most popular trading card game in the world. The set included a total of 102 cards, including the highly popular Charizard. This sealed third edition (also known as "unlimited") Base Set Booster Box includes 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for a total of 396 cards. The cards have never been touched and they are all likely GEM MINT.

It's a vital point to note that the odds of grabbing Holofoil cards from an Unlimited box of Base Set Pokémon TCG cards is still the same as opening 1st Edition boxes: The rule of thumb dictates that you should expect, out of 36 packs, roughly twelve to contain a foil card.

If you wish to catch this auction before it closes, you can do so by clicking here to access the listing over at Heritage Auctions' website. Again, you have until 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time on Friday, June 18th, to stake a claim. Good luck, and happy hunting!