Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Gencon, NorthStar Games

NorthStar Games Reveals Two Tabletop Titles For GenCon 2024

NorthStar Games is preparing for GenCon 2024, as players will be able to see two titles from the company during the convention.

Article Summary NorthStar Games to showcase 'Biomes' and 'Sacred Valley' at GenCon 2024.

'Biomes' challenges players to terraform planets and create biodiverse ecosystems.

'Sacred Valley' is a strategic tile placement game set in the mountains of Peru.

Both tabletop games will be displayed in Indianapolis from August 1-4, 2024.

NorthStar Games revealed two tabletop games they will have on display for GenCon 2024 as they shared more information about Biomes and Sacred Valley. First off, in Biomes, you'll need to create your own planets against other players as you attempt to make them the most glorious terraformed creations ever. Essentially, it is a puzzler using biome cards, each representing new life on the planet. Meanwhile, Sacred Valley is more of a tile placement title focused on farming in the mountains of Peru, where you will try to diversify your crops and expand your farms across new terraces. Both titles will be on display from August 1-4, 2024, in Indianapolis. We have more info on both titles below in the meantime.

Biomes

Create planets filled with stunning landscapes! Biomos is an easy-to-learn, fun, and addictive puzzle for 1-4 players. Players draft terrain tokens (sea, ice, forest, mountain, and desert) and choose where to put them on their planet board. Race to complete specific terrain patterns and claim biome cards, representing new life on the planet and points. Solve the puzzle of life in Biomos, with not just one, but three different game modes. Each mode presents a unique challenge, all leading to one ambitious goal: Develop the most biodiverse planet!

Sacred Valley

The Sacred Valley in Peru is known as "the breadbasket," where families of farmers grow a diverse variety of crops on terraces, giant steps carved into the mountainside. Sacred Valley is a tile placement board game about farming in the mountains of Peru during the Inca Empire. Each player takes on the role of a family of expert farmers who are ready to expand their farmlands and agricultural knowledge. Hire specialists, develop technology, and diversify your crops. Will your family become the best farmers in the valley?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!