NosTale Adds Four New Specialists To The Game

Gameforge released a new update for NosTale this month, as players now have four new specialists to choose from before joining the fray. The update added the new Winter Raid against Maru the Millennial Tiger, but you can't go into a fight with just any old classes you might have, as you now have a Swordsman, an Archer, a Mage, and a Martial Artist to choose from. The update also added an array of new Daily Quests, Event Quests, a Magic Sleigh with Red-nosed Reindeer, and an appearance from their version of Santa Claus, who is around to pass out some special gifts for all NosTalians! We got more info about the update below.

"In NosTale, specialist cards allow players to take on unique roles which look and play differently. Any card in your Card Carrier can be equipped to change up who you are and what you can do. As part of the new class specialists update, players are now able to shoot a cannon as the Archer, perform psychokinesis as the Mage, hop into a special suit to strike as the Martial Artist, and pierce opponents as the Swordsman."

The Swordsman — Dragon Knight: The Dragon Knight's attacks grant you the 'Polished Lance' buff. The more you collect, the stronger your buffs and skills will become — keep up the pressure, and you will be rewarded!

The Archer — Blaster: Is it getting hot in here? Build up the Heating Gauge by using skills and gain strong bonus effects!

The Mage — Gravity: Master the fundamental forces of the universe with the power of Gravitation and Anti-Gravitation! Be warned, however: if one goes up, the other goes down. Get things just right (an even split), and you receive unique, powerful buffs to your skills.

The Martial Artist — Hydraulic Fist: Charge up this specialist's robot arms with magic fuel, granting all unique skill effects.