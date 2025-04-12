Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: NosTale

NosTale Brings Back The NosFire Event Server & Seasonal Raids

Next week, NosTale will bring back one of its most popular events, as the NosFire event comes back with new seasonal raids

Gameforge announced this week they are brigning back one of the biggest and most popular events to NosTale, as NosFire 2025 will kick off this Tuesday. Players will be able to take on a new set of challenges set among a fiery location within an all-new server, while also being able to play in seasonal events tied to Easter this time around. We have all the dev notes below as the event kicks off on April 15.

NosTale – NosFire 2025

To help NosTale players burn through levels during NosFire, the server features a permanent double EXP boost, as well as 2X fairy experience, 4X family experience, double drops, and double gold, too, for good measure. But that's not all, as special "boost" events — event weekends — will be available, which can provide an additional 2X multiplier for gold, XP, and drops, quadrupling the rewards during this period!

Get It While It's Hot: The NosFire event server launches April 15 and runs for nine weeks, until June 18

The NosFire event server launches April 15 and runs for nine weeks, until June 18 Gotta Go Fast: Supercharged progression and double EXP boosts allow players to blaze through levels and reach endgame content quicker

Supercharged progression and double EXP boosts allow players to blaze through levels and reach endgame content quicker Potential for Progression: Special boost weekends provide more chances for boosted player progression

Special boost weekends provide more chances for boosted player progression Plus One: When the event ends, players can take their NosFire character to a regular server, with one free transfer permitted

As the flames of the NosFire event ignite, NosTale is also embracing the Easter spirit with exciting in-game festivities. This year's celebrations bring thrilling raids, rewarding challenges, and exclusive seasonal sales, ensuring players have plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday.

The Mad Easter Rabbit Raid: One of the highlights of this year's event is the return of this popular challenge. To enter, players must first obtain the Mad March Hare Raid Seal, which can be collected by defeating monsters while farming. Inside the raid, the battle heats up as the boss hurls explosive Egg Bombs, forcing players to either evade or interact with them strategically to survive.

One of the highlights of this year's event is the return of this popular challenge. To enter, players must first obtain the Mad March Hare Raid Seal, which can be collected by defeating monsters while farming. Inside the raid, the battle heats up as the boss hurls explosive Egg Bombs, forcing players to either evade or interact with them strategically to survive. Chicken Queen Raid: The beloved (and sometimes hated) boss also makes a grand return, offering players another chance to take on the infamous Chicken Queen and King. As always, the focus of this raid lies in pet and mount evolution, allowing players to use Eggs and Evolution Fruits to strengthen their companions. Victorious players can earn the coveted "BBQ King" title and claim an Easter Raid Box, which may contain a Mad March Hare Specialist Partner Card for ranged partners, a limited-time Easter Bunny Hat & Costume, the prestigious "Mad Hatter" title, or an Egg-Shaped Chest filled with consumables and other treasures.

The beloved (and sometimes hated) boss also makes a grand return, offering players another chance to take on the infamous Chicken Queen and King. As always, the focus of this raid lies in pet and mount evolution, allowing players to use Eggs and Evolution Fruits to strengthen their companions. Victorious players can earn the coveted "BBQ King" title and claim an Easter Raid Box, which may contain a Mad March Hare Specialist Partner Card for ranged partners, a limited-time Easter Bunny Hat & Costume, the prestigious "Mad Hatter" title, or an Egg-Shaped Chest filled with consumables and other treasures. Special Easter Quests: Beyond the raids, these additional challenges will allow players to collect Purified Eggs and Polluted Eggs, which can be exchanged for valuable rewards. Meanwhile, the in-game shop will be stocked with limited-time Easter sales, including the Easter Bunny Party Costume Chest, Easter Bunny Costume Set, and the permanent Fluffy Rabbit Costume Sets for both male and female characters. For those looking to add a new mount to their adventures, the Royal Rabbit Carriage can be obtained. This very special mount will pull you through NosVille in a magnificent carriage!

