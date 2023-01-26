Not For Broadcast Is Coming To Console With New DLC Update Not For Broadcast will be coming to consoles this March, along with a new DLC pack that will add to the chaos of TV propaganda.

NotGames and tinyBuild Games have revealed that Not For Broadcast is coming to consoles this March, and with it will be a new DLC pack. First off, the console release for the game will be taking place on March 23rd, 2023, as it will hit Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but no word on a Switch release. At least, not yet. Secondly, when it does come out on console, that same day, they will release the Live & Spooky DLC, which will bring about more haunting content to the game that you'll have to manage and not get scared by. We got the finer details for you below, along with a pair of trailers showing it all off.

"Not For Broadcast immerses players in the slightly unhinged world of British live broadcast television. Set in a slightly off-kilter alternate 1980s, players take on the role of editor for Channel One's National Nightly News show. With no time to plan, your job is to make sure the show goes on, no matter how temperamental the newscasters or guests get. Pick the perfect camera angle, bleep out any swearing (or dangerous ideas), and make the occasional minor editorial decision that may or may not alter the course of history. Despite the stressful and chaotic job you'll be doing, live news editing is made easy thanks to the patented Channel One editing deck interface. Switch video feeds with a single button, clear up static with an easy tuner interface, and pick just the right sponsor's tapes to run during breaks. Just keep an eye on the ratings – you're in the business of attention, so keep your audience on the edge of their seats."

"The new Live & Spooky DLC takes players back to the Channel One editing room for a new, highly replayable special broadcast, this time taking news anchor Patrick Bannon and crew to an abandoned backlot owned by his late father. Rumor has it that it's haunted following a murder long ago, but that's patently ridiculous. There's no such thing as ghosts, obviously. And definitely, no deep, dark secrets to be uncovered.

Still, you're calling the shots and picking which rooms the crew investigates. Whatever you discover, it's your job to make it into thrilling TV with the aid of some impromptu special effects and the input of a 100% certified genuine spirit medium on the set. What could possibly go wrong?"