Observer: System Redux Receives A New Gameplay Video

During Tokyo Game Show 2020 this past week, Blooper Team revealed the latest gameplay video for Observer: System Redux. The gameplay shows many of the additions and graphical changes they made to the game for those of us who have already played the original, while simultaneously giving new players a look at what they'll be encountering. The new story content looks interesting, and the world that was built around this game looks crisper and more cyberpunk haunting as ever. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on November 10th, 2020.

The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires. You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects' minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer.

Using a device known as the Dream Eater, hack into the minds of the dead and dying to relive their final moments, to explore their fears and obsessions. Delve into these twisted neural mazes and search for clues that will help you find the elusive killer. But beware: the deeper you go, the greater the risk of losing your own sanity.