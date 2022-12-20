Chespin Community Day Finally Brings Shiny Chespin To Pokémon GO

Shiny Chespin arrives in Pokémon GO in January 2023 as the first Community Day feature of the year. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Chespin-themed January 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January, 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, January, 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Pokémon feature: Chespin with a Shiny release

Chespin with a Shiny release Special Community Day Move: It's a Grass-type Starter so, as always, we are getting Frenzy Plant. Evolve Chespin or Quilladin all the way up to Chesnaught in order to get the Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant which will not be obtainable through evolution after the event. Chesnaught with Frenzy Plant can be obtained up to five hours after the event window.

It's a Grass-type Starter so, as always, we are getting Frenzy Plant. Evolve Chespin or Quilladin all the way up to Chesnaught in order to get the Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant which will not be obtainable through evolution after the event. Chesnaught with Frenzy Plant can be obtained up to five hours after the event window. Community Day Ticketed Research : There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Quality Quills" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop.

: There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Quality Quills" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop. Chespin Community Day bonuses: The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Double Candy for catching Pokémon 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the Community Day Hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two for the day. Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Niantic says, "Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!" No surprise here, though: Chespin will spawn up to five times from GO Snapshots. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. Stickers from spinning Stops and opening Gifts

The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Bonus Raid Battles after Community Day: Timing: Saturday, January, 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time Feature Pokémon: Quilladin Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Chespin to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Quilladin, Chespin will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

