Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Hold Launch Event Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent celebrates the release of Octopath Traveler II with some new events.

Square Enix has launched a special event in the Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent mobile game to celebrate the launch of the new sequel. As you may or may not be aware, Octopath Traveler II was released this past Friday, and as part of the celebration for that, players can get in on a special event happening in the mobile title. They really didn't name the event anything special or put a theme to it; it's basically just a chance for you to get some free goodies over the course of several days.

From now until the end of the month, you can get involved with several in-game activities, starting with eight days of login bonuses that are totally free to collect. This includes getting 200 Rubies, 10 Traveler's Sacred Seals, 10 Ultimate Training Tickets (1 Time), and one of each job's Class Level Sacred Seal. All of which is tied to the monthly Ruby Sale happening until March 1st, while also tied to the Bestower Of Wealth storyline happening with Chapter 3 launching soon, and the Tan Long Cup. You can read more on what they have planned all throughout March below, as you can take part in the festivities right now by downloading the game totally free on either iOS or Android.

"From now until March 31, a limited-time commemorative Photo Event lets players view their travelers around a familiar campfire scene from the key art for Octopath Traveler II. Receive 100 Rubies for trying this photo event, and then claim an additional 200 Rubies through login bonuses after Feb. 24 and March 1, for a total of 300 Rubies, which is enough for a Guide 10. Other gifts, like 10 Traveler's Sacred Seals, which can be used to complete ten more free Guides, Ultimate Training Tickets and rare Sacred Seals for classing up your Travelers, will be shared throughout the event period."