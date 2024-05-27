Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mathilde Hoffmann, ODDADA, Sven Ahlgrimm

ODDADA To Release Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

The musical puzzle game ODDADA will be a part of Steam Next Fest next month, as you'll have a chance to play a free demo.

Article Summary ODDADA demo to debut at Steam Next Fest in June, free to play.

Explore landscapes with a music machine creating tunes in-game.

A unique, cozy puzzle game that offers a musical roguelike experience.

Customize and export songs from your game-play as virtual cassettes.

Indie game developers Sven Ahlgrimm and Mathilde Hoffmann have announced that ODDADA will have a free demo available during the Steam Next Fest in June. The game has been teased for a minute, but this will be the first part of the journey to it being released this year, as you'll play around with a musical machine to create a specific tune or find the correct notes to explore a landscape controlled by melody. The game is basically a cozy title wrapped in a challenge that will take you on a cool little journey. Along with the fact that you'll be able to make your own music as you go along and save it to cassettes in the game, which you can then share with other players. We have more details below as the demo will be available starting on June 10.

ODDADA

ODDADA is a little music game based in a fantasy toy world. Take your train through different landscapes, machines and buildings to collect melodies and rhythms and create your own musical journey. To be more specific: in this roguelike music builder you go through six random levels to build different musical pieces such as bass lines, melodies and rhythms. In the final level you'll perform with the music blocks you have collected – then you can save your own song as a virtual cassette, sit back and listen to your cassette collection or move on to the next playthrough.

Move your tune-train from level to level, crafting a musical track from a series of toy-like interactive instruments.

Build your track up layer by layer, adding new melodies and harmonies as you go. Once it's all done you can sit back and enjoy the grand finale!

Levels and instruments are randomised, making each run a little different.

Unlock new tools as you play and gradually expand your horizons!

Print your song onto a virtual cassette that you can customise, rearrange and export as audio files. Grow your cassette collection and share it with the world!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!