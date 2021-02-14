Oddworld: Soulstorm Revealed A New Gameplay Trailer

During the Epic Game Store Spring Showcase last week, we got to see a brand new trailer for the upcoming game Oddworld: Soulstorm. This time around the developers have decided to show off a little more of the gameplay as we're getting our best look at how things will play out this time around. It's mostly small bits and pieces with a developer chatting over top of the content, and the video doesn't really go more than a minute long into what we could be seeing. But we get a much better idea of how the crafting system will work in the game as well as how you'll be able to use the people you free from your species to work with you in making the levels much easier to beat. Enjoy the trailer and the info on the game below as we're still waiting for the company to give us a release date beyond "Spring 2021".

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the bigger, badder, bolder action-adventure platformer sequel of the renowned video game series, and the explosive second installment in the evolution of a revolution. You play as Abe, the reluctant Mudokon hero who inadvertently sparked an uprising and now must lead his fellow Mudokons in their fight for freedom against the Magog Cartel and the planet's ruling power. Abe will struggle for survival against the planet's ruling and well-funded power. They are armed with all means of oppression, from propaganda to biological to ruthless deadly force. Explore massive cinematic scale and 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, arm your followers, solve puzzles, and safely deliver all of Abe's 1,000 followers to freedom. Action-Adventure Platformer : Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as they like, whether aggressively or passively.

: Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as they like, whether aggressively or passively. Narrative : A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition.

: A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. 2.9D : Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer sense.

: Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer sense. Quarma (think Karma) : Quarma is a real time feedback feature that reflects your actions in the game and your actions will influence the outcome of the game.

: Quarma is a real time feedback feature that reflects your actions in the game and your actions will influence the outcome of the game. Scavenger's Economy : Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans to acquire resources. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game's many challenges.

: Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans to acquire resources. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game's many challenges. Crafting : Use scavenged resources and vending machine products to craft items to use as weapons or tools against characters and obstacles.

: Use scavenged resources and vending machine products to craft items to use as weapons or tools against characters and obstacles. Strength in Numbers : The more followers you save, the stronger the uprising becomes. Gift crafted items to followers. It's up to you to decide whether they will be aggressive or passive.

: The more followers you save, the stronger the uprising becomes. Gift crafted items to followers. It's up to you to decide whether they will be aggressive or passive. Gameplay : A 2.9D action adventure platformer. First time playthrough is 15 hours. Achievement hunters and perfectionists can easily play for dozens of hours.

: A 2.9D action adventure platformer. First time playthrough is 15 hours. Achievement hunters and perfectionists can easily play for dozens of hours. Leaderboards: All levels offer a tallying system, leaderboards, achievements and badges.