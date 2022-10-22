Oddworld: Soulstorm To Launch Switch Version Next Week

Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants announced that they will finally release Oddworld: Soulstorm for the Nintendo Switch next week. This version of the game will be called Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized Edition and will launch in the Nintendo eShop and physical retail on October 27th in Europe, and on November 8th in North America. What's more, those of you looking for a physical version will have a special version you can get your hands on, as the Limited Oddition will and Collector's Oddition will come with several items for you to get your hands on. Before the game comes out, we got a 10-minute video from the team showing off how the game will play on the Switch and all of the minor changes you'll encounter compared to previous versions.

"Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized Edition is an explosive action-adventure platformer with epic scale. In collaboration with Unity, and built exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, the Oddtimized Edition features the same revolutionary storyline, breathtaking 2.9D graphics, challenging gameplay, leaderboards, and multiple unlockable endings that are currently available on other platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

In Soulstorm, a revolution begins with one but needs an army to succeed. Abe must free more than 1,000 enslaved Mudokons from the oppressive regime bent on working them to death. Confronting an uncertain future and a forgotten past, instincts and skills are Abe's main tools to elude detection, survive insurmountable odds, and provide a spark that sets a revolution ablaze. Depending on the preferred style of play, whether going stealthily or utilizing scavenged trash to craft powerful and incendiary weapons to go full ballistic, Abe's main goal is to save them all and hopefully not die in the process. In-game decisions and the number of lives saved in each level will impact the game's outcome. With four unique endings, choices will determine the game's powerful conclusion, potentially unlocking the final two fiery chapters."