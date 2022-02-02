Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD Is Headed To PlayStation & Xbox

Oddworld Inhabitants revealed today that they're officially bringing Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD to PlayStation and Xbox this year. The game has been given a great upgrade in several ways to play on both the previous and next-gen consoles, as it will be released pretty quickly here on February 11th, 2022. We got the rundown from the team about everything they've done for it as we now wait for this classic to drop next week.

What makes Stranger's Wrath HD a unique game, even 17 years later, is its innovative blend of shooter, platformer, and puzzler with a hybrid viewpoint that allows the player to switch between 1st person action with 3rd person exploration. A sci-fi spin on the classic Western motif made popular by people like Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood, you play as Stranger, a swaggering bounty hunter with a haunting secret on a Homeresque odyssey across the wastelands of Western Mudos. Help Stranger track down fugitives for bounty by strategizing your approach and taking down the scoundrels and outlaws, either by bringing them in alive or giving them a one-way ticket to the pearly gates using "live" critter ammo. Either way, it is up to you how you want to collect the bounty because Stranger needs all the moolah he can earn, it may prove vital to his very existence.

This souped-up HD version of the classic combines 12 hours of story time, plus 5+ additional hours of side missions with dramatically improved audio, improved shadow maps, and full 4K graphics at 60 fps. In addition to exciting gameplay, Oddworld games also make you think. The storytellers at Oddworld Inhabitants continue to fashion cinematic experiences within the Oddworld universe as analogous to that of our own world. Mindfully balancing compelling storylines with propulsive gameplay, Stranger's Wrath is able to examine timely philosophical themes such as the displacement of indigenous people, the privatization of natural resources, and the rising cost of health care without sacrificing fun.