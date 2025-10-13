Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire & Frost Studios, Of Ash & Steel

Of Ash & Steel Reveals Official November Launch Date

With the launch of a free demo for Steam Next Fest, the game Of Ash & Steel has an official launch date set for early November

Indie game developer Fire & Frost Studios and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a free demo for Of Ash & Steel, along with news of the game's release date. First off, you can play the demo right now, as it will be available until October 20 as part of Steam Next Fest. Meanwhile, the team confirmed the full version of the game will arrive on November 6, 2025. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Of Ash & Steel

In Of Ash & Steel, you'll explore the once-prosperous realm of the Kingdom of the Seven, honing your combat skills and forging alliances to survive in an unforgiving land. Rise from a lowly adventurer and build your hero as you like, shaping your fortune and the fate of the world around you with each choice you make. There are no quest markers to lead you by the hand in Of Ash & Steel. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide in a richly detailed world full of hidden treasures, stories, challenges, side quests, bosses, and more.

Master the Art of Combat : You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique!

: You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique! Shape the Fate of the World : Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny.

: Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny. Explore Like You Used To: Of Ash & Steel has no marker system, and quests won't lead you by the hand. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide. The world promises an immersive atmosphere full of dynamic weather, characters, and music, with rich rewards for those who dare to uncover its secrets.

