Old School RuneScape Launches The Forestry Expansion

Old School RuneScape is planting a massive forest in the latest update as players can experiencing the Forester expansion.

Jagex has released the latest update to Old School RuneScape this morning as players get to experience the all-new Forestry expansion. Officially being called Forestry: The Way Of The Forester, this is part one of a two-part expansion that brings content to a version of the classic version of the title. The content primarily focuses on Forestry, which is a new skill that builds upon the Woodcutting skill, just in case you happen to be a master at that. Essentially it adds more chances to be social with other players and a new experience to many of the activities. Also, you might find a great surprise in the woods… We got more info and a trailer for it below, as the second part will launch in August with the introduction of new leaves, tea-brewing, and bonfires.

"Players will sport their best plaid shirts as they explore with friends to earn additional skill XP. While two players or more are chopping the same tree, they will receive an XP bonus to Woodcutting for each person at the tree. Many hands make light work! Additional changes have also been made to the Woodcutting skill, including the despawning timers of trees. Trees will now despawn on a timer that activates after the first cut and regenerates if players stop cutting the tree before it's fully chopped. For novice Arborists, this means that players will no longer be competing for the same resources in Old School RuneScape."

"Forestry also introduces spontaneous events that can occur when trees are felled with a Forestry Kit. Any nearby woodcutters may participate in these events, with players encountering Remote Banking Leprechauns, Rising Roots, Struggling Saplings and Flowering Trees. Now breaking a sweat is a reward in and of itself, but this first part of Forestry will reward players with what they actually want: brand-new items and craftables. These include the Lumberjack outfit and a log basket to save players 'two trips.'"

