Old Skies Will Release A Playable Demo At Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Wadjet Eye Games announced this past week that their new game, Old Skies, will have a free demo at Steam Next Fest. This is a bit of a throwback title in that it plays off old story adventures from PC titles you'd see in the early '90s, as you play a time traveler who keeps going back through a specific story that spans over two hundred years. Take on the role of time agent Fia Quinn who travels back to places such as the speakeasies of Prohibition, dealing with the gangs of the Gilded Age, and appearing at the World Trade Center on September 10, 2001. Players will get to experience a small piece of the story in the demo, however, no date has been set yet for the full version to come out. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

Time Travel is real and history is up for grabs! In this point-and-click, you play Fia Quinn, a time agent for the ChronoZen agency. Your job is to keep close watch on seven travelers who have the desire (and the bank accounts) to sightsee in the past. Some are simply curious. Others have unfinished business to resolve. And they've all put down a lot of money for the trip, so it's vital that you keep them happy while ensuring they follow the rules. But what could go wrong? It's only time travel, after all. Seven eras of history to visit! From the speakeasies of Prohibition to the gangs of the Gilded Age to the morning of September 11th.

Old Skies features high resolution 1920 x 1080 graphics! That's 3x higher than Unavowed.

Lots of puzzles that require temporal thinking to solve.

Death! You CAN die in this adventure game, but time travel means you can try again. And again. And again.

Musical score by Thomas Regin (composer for Unavowed and the Blackwell series)