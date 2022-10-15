OlliOlli World: Finding The Flowzone Will Arrive In November

Private Division and Roll7 announced the second and final OlliOlli World expansion on the way with Finding The Flowzone. In what will essentially be the last hurrah for the game (unless the team is planning something secret in the wings), this will take you on a new adventure in the skies as you will traverse some legendary sick ramps and other areas on a journey that will captivate you while also putting your skills to the challenge. We got the trailer for it below as the content will be released on November 2nd, 2022.

"Get ready to embark on the raddest quest in OlliOlli World's final ascending adventure: Finding the Flowzone. Join the fearless Radmospheric Three – Squid, Licht, and Professor Planks – unified to prevent B.B. Hopper, the business frog, from exploiting the rumored hidden city in the sky. As you traverse these incredible heights, collect map pieces to unlock the path to the legendary lost island built by the skate gods themselves. Courtesy of the tempest skate god, Gail Force, ride the new Windzones to perform the gnarliest aerial tricks."

"Windzones provide a variety of challenges and will allow you to catch some serious air. Be prepared to face massive gusts of winds propelling you upwards or pushing you off course in a multitude of directions throughout each level. Employ the winds for vertigo-inducing elevations and perform sick aerial tricks as you sail through the skies in this latest expansion. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is the second and final expansion for OlliOlli World. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone also completes the OlliOlli World Rad Edition, a deluxe version of the game, available for $44.99. The Rad Edition includes the base game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders and OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone, as well as the "Close Encounter Skate Deck" digital cosmetic item."