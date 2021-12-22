Top 10 Best Pokémon TCG Products Of 2021 Part Two: 5 – 1

As 2021 comes to a close, let's look back on the Pokémon TCG's landmark 25th anniversary year. In this series, I will count down the Top 10 Pokémon TCG products of this incredible year. Before we get going, though, I'd love to see your picks in the comments below. All products, with the exception of booster boxes, qualify. If you haven't read it, be sure to catch Part One which covers numbers ten – six. Now, we move to the top five.

5 – Celebrations Collector Chest

I'm certain that many collectors are surprised to see that I ranked this lunchbox-style product above the Ultra-Premium Collection. To me, though, the Celebrations Collector Chest succeeds because it is the best version of the core idea of this set's promos. We get three promos using the mechanics of the past with Pokémon that didn't exist at the time the mechanic was active. That includes a Hydreigon C, a Light Toxtricity, and, best of all, a Mimikyu Delta Species that marries the Delta Species card style with galaxy foil for a stunning presentation. It's my favorite promo card, full stop, since 2021's CoroCoro Shiny Mew.

4 – Celebrations Premium Figure Collection—Pikachu VMAX

Generally, accessories can't win me over. It's about packs and promos for me — and this box has both, finally printing the Pikachu VMAX that set Japan ablaze but hadn't come out here along with a new Pikachu V. In addition to those two promos and a whopping eleven packs, it comes with a Chonkachu figure that feels… well, premium. Compare this to any official Pokémon toy that was released outside of the TCG in 2021 and I'm still choosing this.

3 – Marnie Premium Tournament Collection

This product was a contender for the number one spot simply by virtue of saving us money. This milk box-style product included a terrific Full Art Trainer card featuring Marnie, one of the most popular trainers in the franchise. Japan released this card in their high-class set Shiny Star V, their equivalent of Shining Fates, and it matched and then surpassed the value of Shiny Charizard VMAX. If it arrived in Shining Fates at the height of the scalping crisis, it would have been a $200 or more card. Instead, the Pokémon TCG popped it out of the set and put it as a guaranteed promo in this box with seven other packs and another foil Marnie. Better than a standard Elite Trainer Box, if you ask me.

2 – Vaporeon VMAX, Jolteon VMAX, and Flareon VMAX Premium Collections

These almost didn't make the list. These boxes had a staggered release, missing their initial December 3rd retail shelf date but successfully releasing (and selling out) on The Pokémon Center. While most collectors will get their chance at these boxes in January 2022, their staggered release makes them an official 2021 product and they just about took the year. These boxes include six-packs and, to be real, it could include negative two packs for all I care. These boxes contain the three Eeveelution Alt Art sets that were removed from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, again turning what could have amounted to hundreds of dollars in chase cards into guaranteed promos. And what beautiful promos they are. Evolving Skies is in the conversation of best Pokémon TCG set ever and these cards were designed along with all of those. Alternate Arts currently reign supreme as the top chase cards in the hobby for a reason. They are, quite simply, the most beautiful style of card currently in print.

1 – Pikachu & Zekrom-GX, Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collections

So how could the Vaporeon VMAX, Jolteon VMAX, and Flareon VMAX Premium Collections be topped? They almost weren't, but these boxes… well, they're something special. The Pokémon TCG shocked collectors in late 2021 with these GameStop- and Walmart-exclusive (respectively) boxes that, against all expectations, included SM Black Star Promos. That's Sun & Moon era! The Gold Cards included in these collectors are two of the seven Gold Cards from Japan's high-class set Tag Team All-Stars that were never adapted into English. We simply thought we'd never get these beautiful, premium cards. The set has a full collection of Full Art Trainers and Rainbow Rares we've also never seen in English, but the reason that these two products take the tie for best of 2021 is that it gives us hope we'll see more from that amazing, missing set. Add ten packs, these promos, and a jumbo to the box? Can't beat it.