Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omega Crafter, Preferred Networks

Omega Crafter Reveals Launch Date Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Preferred Networks have confirmed Omega Crafter will get a Steam Next Fest demo before the game is officially released in March.

Article Summary Omega Crafter demo hits Steam Next Fest on February 5-12 before March launch.

Trailer gives a sneak peek of the game’s open-world and crafting system.

Join forces with Grammi, your customizable sidekick, to battle a rogue program.

Embark on adventures alone or build cities with friends in multiplayer mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Preferred Networks have confirmed they will add Omega Crafter to Steam Next Fest ahead of its launch. The game will get a free demo on Steam from February 5-12, showing off the open-world crafting title to give you get a pretty decent experience. All before it is officially released on March 28, 2024. You can get a look at what's to come in the latest trailer as we now wait for the demo to arrive in a week and a half.

Omega Crafter

As the most talented engineer on a development team, dive first-hand into an unfinished open-world video game under attack by a malicious program. If left unchecked, the rogue executable will prevent the team from reaching their target release date. Alongside the trusted in-game sidekick known as Grammi, build flourishing cities and vanquish powerful enemies to expel the evil malware before launch day. Grammi is the ultimate companion — a programmable sidekick with an arsenal of helpful talents. Select Grammi's pre-made automation settings for assistance gathering raw materials and harvesting crops, or drag-and-drop custom scripts into place for completely custom behavior patterns. With the right settings, Grammi can turn trees into wood, and then immediately turn that wood into shelter — all with the press of a button!

Explore the unknown while Grammi builds and maintains a bustling society (or vice versa). Voyage through the Beginning Grasslands and the never-ending Inexhaustible Wilderness, each with their own resources, enemies, and bosses. At launch, venture through the fog-filled Halloween Forest featuring fearsome new foes to battle, spooky dungeons, additional building types, new items, and more. Traverse towering mountain tops, crystal-clear lakes, and underground dungeons full of hidden secrets. Adventure awaits solo explorers and exploration committees alike. Fight and build alongside Grammi in single player mode, or conquer the procedurally-generated unknown while constructing massive cities with up to six friends in online multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!