The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 15: Dark-types

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three Dark-type cards.

Honchkrow V: Now, I like Honchkrow, but this isn't the place in the set where Honchkrow will be best represented. That will be on a decent pair of Full Art and Alternate Art cards. With the standard V, the artwork by PLANETA Mochizuki is a strange combination of the computer-generated 3D art style that Vs sometimes get critiqued for and a blurry filter.

Now, I like Honchkrow, but this isn't the place in the set where Honchkrow will be best represented. That will be on a decent pair of Full Art and Alternate Art cards. With the standard V, the artwork by is a strange combination of the computer-generated 3D art style that Vs sometimes get critiqued for and a blurry filter. Purrloin & Liepard: Now, Purrloin is among my absolute favorite Pokémon, so I'm thrilled to see it get a feature here. Narumi Sato illustrates a soft Purrloin doing what cats love to do: getting up on your shelf where there are plenty of things to knock over. We also get a Clefairy Doll appearance in the background. Then, we get some defender of Gotham! action with Liepard, who stands on a rooftop with the big city stretching up behind it.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.