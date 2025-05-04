Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Madame Cyclone, Megabit Publishing, OMUT

OMUT Launches New Free Demo On Steam Right Now

The new indie action horror game OMUT has a free demo on Steam, as you can play it and figure out what this game is supposed to be

Article Summary OMUT demo now available for free on Steam, giving players an early taste of its unsettling action horror.

Experience a fever dream-like journey to find a mysterious red-haired woman with a sarcastic skeleton guide.

Face uniquely designed nightmarish bosses, each requiring fresh tactics and inventive strategies to defeat.

Enjoy dark humor, bizarre music, hats, and a surreal world full of challenges, secrets, and the Apparatus.

Indie game developer Madame Cyclone and publisher Megabit Publishing have launched a brand-new free demo for their upcoming game, OMUT. The game has been teased for several months now, asthe action horror game has been billed as "a hardcore fever dream" with very few visuals to really showcase what it is and what it could be. Now players have a chance to find that out a little bit as the demo offers up a few hours of gameplay for you to explore. There's still no word on any kind of official release, but enjoy the latest trailer above before trying out the demo.

OMUT

More than just a game, OMUT is an experience—an obsession, a dream, an ephemeral hope, a hallucination, a whirlpool, and a nightmare. Players embark on an unsettling quest to find a red-haired woman from their dreams, guided by a sarcastic skeletal companion, as they face meticulously designed, nightmarish bosses. Each encounter requires unique strategies, ensuring that every battle feels fresh and distinct. An obsession, a dream, a hum in the thicket, an ephemeral hope, a hallucination, a delirium, an attack, a whirlpool, a nightmare, a childhood, a deception. By the look in your eyes, it's clear that you're ready. It's clear that you can be trusted with lethal weapons. It's clear that you can distinguish friends from foes… Rejoice, my child, for the next best thing to rebirth is death.

A never-ending cycle of nightmarish visions.

Moving slick.

Heartwrenching tragedy. And humor! And horror!

Running animations stolen lovingly borrowed from Madeline.

from Madeline. The Apparatus! Use it to trade your Zvon for remarkable stuff! (That's how real business works, lad)

business works, lad) Death won't solve your problem.

Music played and recorded on obscure instruments in cursed locations by an infamous composer.

Hats.

Chernih. Chernih pohonnor, tvuhaj-tvuroj!

