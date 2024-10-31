OMUT Releases New Creepy Trailer For Halloween

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Madame Cyclone, Megabit Publishing, OMUT

Indie game developer Madame Cyclone and publisher Megabit Publishing have released a brand-new trailer for OMUT today as part of a Halloween teaser. We haven't heard much of anything from the game in a bit, and we're not even sure where they are in development for this game. But it looks like they wanted to have some fun today, so we got the new creepy trailer above. It shows a little bit of the gameplay, so you have an idea of what to expect from it when it is released. But since it doesn't even have a window telling us next year is a possibility, who knows when that will be?

OMUT

More than just a game, OMUT is an experience—an obsession, a dream, an ephemeral hope, a hallucination, a whirlpool, and a nightmare. Players embark on an unsettling quest to find a red-haired woman from their dreams, guided by a sarcastic skeletal companion, as they face meticulously designed, nightmarish bosses. Each encounter requires unique strategies, ensuring that every battle feels fresh and distinct. An obsession, a dream, a hum in the thicket, an ephemeral hope, a hallucination, a delirium, an attack, a whirlpool, a nightmare, a childhood, a deception. By the look in your eyes, it's clear that you're ready. It's clear that you can be trusted with lethal weapons. It's clear that you can distinguish friends from foes… Rejoice, my child, for the next best thing to rebirth is death.

A never-ending cycle of nightmarish visions.

Moving slick.

Heartwrenching tragedy. And humor! And horror!

Running animations stolen lovingly borrowed from Madeline.

from Madeline. The Apparatus! Use it to trade your Zvon for remarkable stuff! (That's how real business works, lad)

business works, lad) Death won't solve your problem.

Music played and recorded on obscure instruments in cursed locations by an infamous composer.

Hats.

Chernih. Chernih pohonnor, tvuhaj-tvuroj!

