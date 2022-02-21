Onde Releases New Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

Mixtvision decided to take part in the Steam Next Fest this week with a game of their own as we get to try one out for underwater title Onde. If you haven't seen this one before, this is a smooth sound-surfing platformer that will have you exploring the sea and doing a little bit of problem-solving as you travel around as a tiny creature riding the waves of the ethereal world. It actually looks pretty cool and will be one of those games that you'll just lose time playing. You can check out more about the game below, along with the new trailer, as you can try out the demo at the link above.

Deep in the stillness of underground caves carved into rocks and crystal, removed from the world, there is an empty shell. Yet, life finds its way through the darkness, and by filling the shell, sparks a light. With the light comes a sound, and the waves of this communion propagate in all directions. A new being sets out to follow their lead to discover a world of wonders and witness life unfolding on its way. Will the wee creature get through the dark spaces to find that it is darkness that makes light really shine? Smooth, intuitive puzzle-platforming: create ephemeral paths along waves of sound and light to follow your calling.

Ethereal, adaptive soundscapes: conduct soothing sounds as you navigate through melodic environments.

Meditative experience: organic movement, fluid gameplay and relaxing sounds make for a Zen-like journey.

A world filled with wonders: from the deepest ocean to the depths of space, explore manifold areas along your way, each sporting unique visuals and puzzle mechanics.

Elegant abstract artwork: a serene world that changes from clear lines to swirls of color during this journey of life.