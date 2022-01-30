One Day Until Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Closes Forever

The countdown continues. In one day from now, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite closes forever. That means that Niantic Labs and WB Games will render this narrative collection game unplayable. Once envisioned as a game that could reach the heights of Pokémon GO, the developers announced that they would be abandoning HPWU in Fall 2021. Since then, we have moved closer to the final date, January 31st, slowly losing aspects of the game. First, it was removed from the app store. Then, the long-running narrative wrapped up with a rushed final Brilliant Event in December 2021. Now, Niantic and WB Games have made it so no one could spend actual money in the game's in-app shop. Here is what I'm going to spend my final hours playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite doing.

Making memories: I'm going to take AR photos of my favorite Foundables. I'll screenshot Registry pages. I'll maybe even do a few screen recordings of spells, so I can remember what that was like in the game.

Wizarding Challenges: There are Foundables exclusive to Wizarding Challenges in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which is about as close as you can get to controlling which Registry items you can still focus on in this game.

Stress-free gameplay: If there are any Registry pages you have yet to complete, let's face it… it's unlikely to happen now. Personally, I'm far from complete and far from Prestiging as much as I would've liked as well. Instead of madly scrambling to look for final Foundables needed, just realize that Niantic and WB Games weren't gracious enough to flood the game with every Foundable. The ones we have are the ones we have. Instead, I'm choosing to have fun and experience the animations for the final time. I hope you can find joy in it… because I have.