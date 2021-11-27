One Hand Clapping Officially Has A December Release Date

Bad Dream Games and HandyGames announced this weekend that they now have an official release date for One Hand Clapping. The game has already been out in Early Access for a short time as they have given you a problem-solving title in which you will actually use your own voice to make things happen. All you have to do is hook up a microphone or a gaming headset and sing your heart out to these unique puzzles and challenges as you won't need a controller for a lot of what you need to do. Your voice is the controller. It's a pretty unique take on the puzzler genre. The game will officially release on December 14th for Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Samsung Galaxy Store. You can enjoy the latest trailer below showing off how the game works so you have an idea of what you can do with your voice.

One Hand Clapping is a vocal 2D platformer. Solve puzzles, by singing or humming into your microphone, and find confidence in the power of your voice as it changes the world around you. One Hand Clapping is a relaxing, inspiring puzzle platformer that focuses on vocal input to progress through its vibrant world. Build confidence in your voice as you utilize melody, rhythm, and harmony as your tools. Take your time. You have nothing to lose and won't get punished for making a mistake. Meet loveable characters who will assist you and cheer you on and inspire self-expression without being pushy. You don't have to be a vocalist prodigy to enjoy One Hand Clapping. Just conquer your doubts, battle the silence, and sing your song. Just hook up a microphone and you're good to go!

