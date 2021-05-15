One Hand Clapping Will Launch In Early Access Next Month

Bad Dream Games revealed this week that they're bringing their game One Hand Clapping intro Steam's Early Access in June. If you're not familiar with this game, this is a 2D puzzle platformer that basically challenges players to control the game using their voice. You will sing into your microphone to solve musical puzzles, all of which have various difficulties behind them, but not anything super challenging that will require you to be a world-class singer. It's an awesome and unique game that was developed by HandyGames, which was technically already released into Early Access on Stadia back in July 2020. Hopefully, this is a sign that the game will be moving away from those programs and getting a proper release sometime this year. You can check out more about it below as the Steam version will drop on June 10th.

Have you ever listened to a recording of your own voice? Feels strange right? And the scary part is that you sound like that to everyone else. Damn right. And you thought you have a nice voice. How about a fun game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical setting from eternal silence? A unique game that helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing in the shower, and guides you to develop a stronger connection to your voice. One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you a believer in your own musical skills. Interact with a colorful world and solve puzzles with melody, rhythm, and harmony. How you do it is completely up to you: no matter if you prefer singing, whistling, humming, or even using an instrument, One Hand Clapping will be your unique musical journey!