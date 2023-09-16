Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: one piece, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition Announced

Bandai Namco has released One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition, giving you everything from the game in one title.

Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo have come together to reveal One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition, which is now available for purchase. As the name suggests, this is basically everything they've released for the game packed into a single title. Perfect for players who wanted to get into the game but weren't able to snag it at the time. You can see everything it has to offer below as it's now out on PC and all three major consoles.

"The Pirate Warriors series has successfully combined the popular anime One Piece with the thrilling action of the Warriors series to create a worldwide phenomenon selling more than four million copies! Based on the concept of 'fighting hordes of enemies while adventuring with trusted allies,' experience awesome One Piece action lifted straight from the anime! One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest evolution of Pirate Warriors action! Based on the concept of 'experiencing a real One Piece battlefield,' buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the One Piece world! Injecting fresh elements that couldn't be achieved in previous entries has now realized an even more thrilling brand of Pirate Warriors action! Choose from some of your favorite characters and take on a vast number of enemies through iconic moments from the anime. Set sail on a new pirate warriors adventure."

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition

Base game

Character Pass Character Pack 1: Whole Cake Island Pack Character Pack 2: Worst Generation Pack Character Pack 3: Land of Wano Pack Charlotte Katakuri Early Unlock

Character Pass 2 Character Pack 4: The Battle of Onigashima Pack Character Pack 5 Character Pack 6

Onigashima Battle Law Costume (Character Pass 2 Bonus)

Additional Episodes Pack Additional Episode 1: Yamato's Grand Tour Logbook & Soul Map 1 Additional Episode 2 & Soul Map 2 Additional Episode 3 & Soul Map 3



